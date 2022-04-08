Previously only available through doctor-supervised procedures, Kiierr provides a discrete and effective at-home treatment.
BUTTE, Mont., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Utilizing low-level light therapy (LLLT) and its proven effectiveness in treating hair loss, the Kiierr Laser Hair Growth Cap provides a new avenue for at-home treatment.
Scientific studies, such as the one conducted by Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, have demonstrated that LLLT produces thicker and healthier hair.
Capitalizing on this treatment option, Kiierr offers consumers a safe and easy-to-use option without the expense of regular doctor visits or expensive procedures. Their 148 PRO Laser Cap
and 272 MD are used by men and women alike looking to regrow their thinning hair or pattern baldness with a more convenient, comfortable, effective and time-efficient method.
The Kiierr cap improves cellular respiration and stimulates hair follicles through the independent laser diodes contained within the sealed unit. Each cap is easy to recharge for quiet treatments while at home or out in the public. The laser technology used by Kiierr is backed by clinical trials and cleared by the FDA for hair loss treatments.
While other treatment options focus on strictly chemical-based methods, Kiierr offers a cleaner and safer option. Their caps avoid the mess and time-consuming aspect of topical hair products while being safe for routine use.
For an extra boost in hair growth, Kiierr offers hair care products and supplements, individually and through their MAX Hair Growth Supplements Bundle, to improve scalp circulation, block DHT, and promote hair growth. The supplements and hair care products are also available in a bundle with the Kiierr Laser Cap.
About Kiierr Hair Growth:
Kiierr offers FDA-cleared non-surgical treatments for hair loss designed for both men and women. The laser hair growth system uses low-level laser light therapy to improve cellular respiration to grow thicker, fuller hair. Follow them on Instagram @kiierrhairgrowth.
