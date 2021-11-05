Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. and The Dugan Law Firm, APLC Announce Court's Certification of Class Action Involving Third-Party Payors' Payment or Reimbursement for Some or All of the Purchase Price of Generic Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium), Brand or Generic Diovan (valsartan), or Brand or Generic Valcyte (valganciclovir hydrocholoride)