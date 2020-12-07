Loxo Oncology at Lilly Announces Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Clinical Trial for LOXO-305 in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

62% overall response rate in BTK pre-treated CLL/SLL patients, rising to 84% in patients followed for 10 or more months; consistent response rates regardless of reason for prior BTK discontinuation or BTK mutation status Similar overall response rates observed in patients previously treated with all classes of available therapy (chemotherapy, anti-CD20 antibodies, BTK inhibitors, BCL2 inhibitors, PI3K-delta inhibitors) 94% of responding patients remain in response and on therapy Phase 3 program in CLL/SLL to be initiated in 2021, including a superiority head-to-head trial comparing LOXO-305 vs. ibrutinib