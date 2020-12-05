Loxo Oncology at Lilly Announces Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 BRUIN Clinical Trial for LOXO-305 in Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

52% overall response rate in mantle cell lymphoma patients previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor 83% of responding mantle cell lymphoma patients remain in response and on therapy 68% overall response rate in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, 69% of whom were previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor; responses also observed across other non-Hodgkin lymphomas Superiority head-to-head Phase 3 trial of LOXO-305 vs. investigator's choice of covalent BTK inhibitor in relapsed-refractory mantle cell lymphoma to be initiated in Q1 2021