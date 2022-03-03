SEVERNA PARK, Md. and PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LRS Federal and Hill International, Inc. are pleased to announce they have formed a joint venture to pursue construction management contracts for U.S. Federal government infrastructure and facilities projects worldwide. The LRS-Hill joint venture combines the diverse range of technical offerings of LRS, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing engineering, environmental, field response and training services with the depth and breadth of Hill International, one of the largest program, project, and construction management firms in the world with more than 3,000 employees.
The joint venture was approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the government's Mentor-Protégé program and will allow the joint venture to compete for contract awards that are set-aside for small business. The SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program also provides for developmental assistance, as Hill will offer specific business support to enhance LRS' growth and capabilities. Both companies are already working together on large Federal construction management contracts and this joint venture will deepen the working relationship to form a powerful engineering and construction management team.
According to LRS Federal's CEO Sean Logan, "LRS has a vision for our continued growth as a reliable engineering service provider for our many federal government customers. With the excellent relationship we are building with Hill, we will get there quicker and in a more sustainable manner. The demand for infrastructure modernization was already high before the recent surge in Federal funding and now our team is positioned to meet the frantic pace of engineering and construction that our clients are expecting. With Hill as our partner, we can leverage their stability and market position to handle the explosive growth in the Federal marketplace."
Hill International First Vice President, Federal Programs Ed Newman said of the LRS-Hill partnership: "Hill is always looking for promising, qualified small businesses to team with on our Federal projects, and when the opportunity to formalize our relationship with LRS arose, we were thrilled to cement our partnership. Hill is looking forward to helping LRS grow into the business they want to be, and we know LRS's professionals bring skillsets and expertise we can both leverage to help our Federal clients plan, launch, and execute their infrastructure projects successfully."
About LRS Federal
LRS Federal, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), with headquarters outside Annapolis, Maryland supports Federal healthcare and facilities projects nationwide with a focus on construction management, engineering, environmental services, "green" energy initiatives, and program/project management support.
About Hill International
Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at http://www.hillintl.com.
