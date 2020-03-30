GARLAND, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.) has been immensely impressed by the leadership displayed by Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas. His excellency did not join with the rest of the Catholic Conference of Bishops' statement sent to Governor Abbott that supported the rationing of health care. Additionally, the statement requested immunity for the medical industry, so they could essentially triage patients.
Bishop Strickland has set himself apart from the rest of the Catholic Bishops by not faltering in his support to protect all patients. Lt. Col. Allen West has commended the leadership displayed by Bishop Strickland, "By remaining resolute in his support for life, Bishop Strickland has set an example that other leaders should follow. Even though we live in times of hysteria, we cannot compromise our values and faith for an expedient and amoral solution."
Christians and all those who advocate for the intrinsic value of human life, should laud Bishop Strickland for his clear rejection of triage and health care rationing.
