STANFORD, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has been named among the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2020–2021 Best Children's Hospitals survey, published today. The rankings show Packard Children's Hospital as the top children's hospital in Northern California and placed on the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, a designation awarded to pediatric centers that deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties.
"The Honor Roll distinction is a direct result of the enduring pursuit of excellence and commitment to children's health by our health care workers, staff, and providers, who make this level of care achievable," said Paul King, president and chief executive officer of Stanford Children's Health. "Thanks to them, our patients—children, expectant mothers, and their families—can have the confidence that they and their loved ones are receiving the finest care available anywhere."
The annual Best Children's Hospital survey rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.
One of two hospitals in California that achieved Honor Roll status, Packard Children's is at the center of Stanford Children's Health, the Bay Area's largest health care enterprise dedicated exclusively to children and expectant mothers. For the fifth consecutive year, the hospital achieved rankings in all 10 specialties. This year's survey ranked five of the hospital's specialties in the top 10 and two in the top five nationwide. These included neonatology (No. 3), nephrology (No. 4), pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 7), neurology and neurosurgery (No. 8), and diabetes and endocrinology (No. 9).
"All of us at Stanford Medicine share in the pride and enthusiasm for this honor, earned by our talented faculty and staff," said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine. "We are delighted to see Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford recognized, yet again, by U.S. News & World Report for providing our patients with exceptional and compassionate care."
U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.
The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.
This is the 16th consecutive year that Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report surveys. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, Packard Children's is the youngest institution among the top hospitals, the rest of which have been in operation for 70 to 165 years.
For more information, visit Best Children's Hospitals.
About Stanford Children's Health
Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. As part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that also includes Stanford Health Care and the Stanford University School of Medicine, we are cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
