NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludi, Inc., a health care technology and physician-advocacy firm, announced today that they're offering all medical professionals nationwide access to a free version of their DocTime Log mobile app as they combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This condensed version of Ludi's tool, DocTime Log Lite, allows physicians, nurses and other health care workers to digitally document their time or shifts, and helps ensure they're compensated for that work.
"Hospitals are mobilizing their teams at lightning speed," said Ludi Founder & CEO Gail Peace. "The last thing any first responder or medical professional should have to worry about during this crisis is their own paycheck, especially given their heroic efforts. We hope our app can serve as a small but helpful tool for all the health care workers as they work to keep us safe and healthy."
Regardless of whether their organization is a customer of Ludi's, any medical professional can download Ludi's app to track their hours/shifts (or other work). The information captured within the app can be exported into an easy-to-read PDF format for the practitioner and emailed to whomever oversees payments in their practice or hospital.
Ludi's free app helps reduce the administrative burden of time tracking in many different scenarios, including:
- Extra hours or shifts beyond normal work and in a new location/facility
- Locum tenens
- Telehealth/virtual consultations
- Paying independent doctors (1099)
- Health care workers who were not previously on payroll or had a contract in place with a hospital
To access the DocTime Log Lite app, please visit the sign-up page. The app will be available to all medical professionals through the pandemic.
About Ludi, Inc.
Ludi, Inc., is a health care technology and physician-advocacy firm that simplifies the way hospitals and health systems track, manage and audit payments to their physicians. Ludi's team of physician advocates has helped more than 225 hospitals and health systems nationwide automate their physician payment processes, ensuring physicians are appropriately compensated. Visit www.ludiinc.com.