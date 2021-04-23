ROCKY HILL, Conn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumeda Inc., a medical technology company focused on applying Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) as an adjuvant treatment for lung cancer patients, today announced it has been selected for inclusion in the Hartford Business Journal's inaugural Tech 25. The list includes "companies to watch" from a wide range of industries that are making moves with new products, raising capital, or have a promising technology or drug that can generate revenue while also potentially saving lives and creating new jobs.
"We are pleased to have been selected by HBJ to join an impressive lineup of companies as part of the inaugural Tech 25 class," said Sandy Zinke, Lumeda CEO. "This recognition comes at a time of great momentum for Lumeda, on the heels of having closed our Series A financing in March and as we plan to complete a prototype of our DigiLum™ system in May for upcoming clinical evaluation."
Lumeda is advancing a medical device innovation demonstrated by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for applying PDT to treat lung malignancies. PDT is a two-stage cancer treatment that involves a photosensitizer drug that preferentially collects within cancer cells and then produces cell death and tumor structural change upon light activation. PDT has been shown to significantly improve patient outcomes, however the adoption of PDT in treating lung cancer has been limited due to its manual and time-consuming method of administration.
Lumeda's new DigiLum™ system applies advanced photonics and proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to enable thoracic surgeons to control dosimetry, reduce treatment time and capture data for future treatment planning. Two Phase I clinical studies to evaluate safety and effectiveness are planned to begin at Roswell Park in 2021.
About Lumeda:
Lumeda Inc. is a medical technology company advancing photodynamic therapy (PDT) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with non small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other thoracic malignancies. PDT is a two-stage cancer treatment that involves a photosensitizer drug that preferentially collects within cancer cells and then produces cell death and tumor structural change upon light activation. PDT has been shown to significantly improve patient progression-free and overall survival when applied intraoperatively following surgical lung cancer tumor resection. Lumeda's new DigiLum™ system applies advanced photonics and proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to enable thoracic surgeons to control dosimetry, reduce treatment time and capture data for future treatment planning. The multidisciplinary Lumeda team has decades of experience in the photonics industry, with expertise in systems engineering and commercialization of new medical technology. For more information, please visit lumedainc.com.
Media Contact
Paul E. Sanders, Lumeda Inc., 1 860 614-0849, pauls@lumedainc.com
SOURCE Lumeda Inc.