YOKNEAM, Israel, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, announced today that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, has selected Lumenis' MOSES™ technology Holmium Laser platform as the winner of its "Best New Surgical Technology Solution" award in the fourth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Used for a variety of urological indications, including kidney stone and BPH treatments, MOSES™ is a patent-protected pulse delivery technology that remarkably improves energy transmission, resulting in more efficient and faster procedures. Through a proprietary combination of holmium laser systems and fibers, MOSES™ technology optimizes laser energy transmission to increase stone ablation volume while reducing dependency on the working distance between the fiber and stone. In BPH MOSES™ unique pulse modulation allows for shorter and more efficient procedures, resulting in greater case volume while releasing patients home the same day.[3] MOSES, chosen by 85% of the US Honor Roll List hospitals as their Urology laser platform of choice,[1] is the only new laser platform that was proven to improve procedural outcomes in a double-blind randomized clinical trial – showing 20% faster procedural time compared to the standard laser technology.[2] The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"MOSES™ technology embodies the spirit of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards with impressive technological innovation that represents a true advancement in surgical technology," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Lumenis' MOSES technology is helping surgeons around the world to provide better treatments for their patients, with tangible advantages over standard technologies. We are thrilled to name the Company a 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award winner."
Having introduced the first holmium laser for the treatment of urinary stones and BPH more than 30 years ago, Lumenis continues to push the boundaries of urology care and is a leader in urology care innovation. In collaboration with the leading research and teaching institutions worldwide, Lumenis looks to continue and enhance its surgical solutions – providing better technology for better patient care.
About Lumenis
Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. visit: www.lumenis.com.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
