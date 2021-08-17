SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The historic Tokyo Olympics began with strict constraints to prevent the spread of highly infectious coronavirus variants. To protect the health of their athletes from the threat of airborne pathogens, the Chinese national team relied on patent pending Lumenizer filtered Far-UVC light technology, announced Scott Gant, Lumenlabs, LLC President and Co-Founder.
"Lumenizer germicidal fixtures are protected by patent pending technology and trade secrets that are revolutionary breakthroughs in the human-safe application of Far-UVC light," Gant stated. "The Covid-19 pandemic and emerging variant viruses has created a growing $34 billion dollar market for proactive disinfection. The Lumenizer disinfection system represents a safe and effective 222nm Far-UVC application for occupied areas. Our Lumenlabs team brings this lifesaving and revolutionary technology to market through a network of global dealers and strategic partnerships."
Postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2021 Tokyo Olympics officials established a wide range of public health measures from vaccines to quarantines and masking to sanitation and attendance restrictions. In addition to having all of their Olympic athletes and staff vaccinated, to provide a comprehensive layer of protection, the Chinese national team installed advanced Lumenlabs Lumenizer far ultraviolet disinfection light fixtures throughout their housing and training facilities.
Developed by Lumenlabs, LLC, a global company with R&D centers in the United States and China, Lumenizer filtered Far-UVC 222nm light technology provides effective, automated and continuous disinfection of occupied spaces. Human-safe Lumenizer disinfection is proven to be 99.9% effective at deactivating airborne viruses and bacteria, achieved as the pathogens lose activity and cannot regenerate.
In 2013, the Radiology Research Center at the Columbia University School of Public Health discovered that extreme ultraviolet light can be used to eliminate airborne microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria. Experiments were conducted to prove the efficacy and safety. In 2018, Dr. David Brenner published a paper in the authoritative scientific journal "Nature" confirming that 222nm far ultraviolet light rays do not harm the skin and eyes.
For decades conventional germicidal UV light, emitting around 254nm, has been used to disinfect critical unoccupied spaces such as hospital surgery theaters. UV light is well-established as a highly efficient anti-microbial against bacteria and viruses, however, it cannot be used when people are present because higher wavelengths penetrate more deeply into tissues potentially causing damage to the skin and eyes. Far-UVC emits lower wavelengths than traditional UVC with a peak at 222nm that does not penetrate the human dead skin layer or the eye tear layer.
Compact and easy to install, the Lumenizer model 300 germicidal fixture features 60W input power, an efficient and powerful Far-UVC output with a patent pending tilting bulb ceiling or wall mount that uniformly disinfects air and surfaces of 172 ft² area (16 meters²). Three ultra-high purity quartz glass bulbs with a patent pending Lumenlabs light source design optimize the efficacy of Far-UVC generation. A built-in 100-layer nano coated filter provides the highest Far-UVC pass rate and the blockage of harmful UV. Other features include an innovative high-voltage high-frequency driver, compact design, automated instant start, replaceable bulb, cost efficiency, longevity and safety, and is ozone neutral and mercury free.
About Lumenlabs, LLC
Dedicated to creating a healthier future, Lumenlabs, LLC is a global company with a synergistic wealth of advanced technological, manufacturing, supply chain management and marketing expertise. The Lumenizer™ disinfection system is protected by patent pending technology and trade secrets that represent major breakthroughs in the human-safe application of Far-UVC light. The Lumenlabs team is driven to create innovative filtered Far-UVC solutions that provide safe and effective continuous sanitation for the spaces where people work, study, live or play. For more information, visit lumenlabs.com or email contact@lumenlabs.com.
