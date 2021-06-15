SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumenlabs, LLC has installed proprietary far-UVC Lumenizer™ disinfection technology throughout the office and manufacturing space of Discover Echo Inc., an advanced microscope manufacturer in California, announced Scott Gant, Lumenlabs President and Co-Founder.
"Echo needed to improve air quality and get their employees back to work. The Lumenizer germicidal fixtures feature patent pending breakthroughs in the human-safe application of far-UVC light," Gant stated. "Of all the pathogen-fighting resources available today, from air filtration to vaccines, the most impactful technology is far-UVC. At Lumenlabs we're excited to create safer indoor environments that help people get back to business and the every-day, one-on-one engagement of normal life."
Worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic caused millions of deaths, trillions of dollars in economic losses, and created a $34 billion dollar disinfection market. Distributed through a network of global dealers and strategic partnerships, the Lumenizer disinfection system represents a safe and effective 222nm far-UVC application clinically-proven to inactivate viruses, bacteria, and fungi without harm to human tissue.
"Echo team members work closely together so the pandemic forced us to rethink how we return safely," said Eugene Cho, Discover Echo Inc. CEO. "After studying our options carefully, we chose to install far-UVC Lumenizer model 300 fixtures throughout our gathering spaces. One distinct advantage is the unique Lumenizer filter that makes UVC germicidal light safe for our skin and eyes. You put it up and forget about it. The Lumenizer 300 is the best option on the market. It's versatile, cost effective, and safe."
Advanced Discover Echo Inc. microscope designs are developed for critical life science applications that enable researchers to easily view, capture, and share publication quality images. San Diego-based Echo provides a range of powerful state-of-the-art models used throughout academia and medical research with clients including National Institute of Health, NASA, Harvard University, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, UCLA, Cornell University, University of Oxford, Pfizer, Novartis, Gilead, Genentech, and AstraZeneca.
Conventional germicidal UV light, emitting around 254nm, has been used for decades to disinfect unoccupied spaces. UV light is well-established as a highly efficient anti-microbial against bacteria and viruses, however, it cannot be used when people are present because higher wavelengths penetrate more deeply into tissues potentially causing damage to the skin and eyes. Far-UVC emits lower wavelengths than traditional UVC with a peak at 222nm that does not penetrate the human dead skin layer or the eye's tear layer.
The Lumenizer model 300 germicidal fixture features 60W input power, an efficient and powerful far-UVC output with a patent pending tilting bulb ceiling or wall mount fixture that uniformly disinfects air and surfaces of 172 ft² area (16 meters²). Three ultra-high purity quartz glass bulbs with a patent pending Lumenlabs light source design optimize the efficacy of far-UVC generation. A built-in 100-layer nano coated filter provides the highest far-UVC pass rate and the blockage of harmful UV. Other features include an innovative high-voltage high-frequency driver, compact design, automated instant start, replaceable bulb, cost efficiency, longevity and safety, and is ozone neutral and mercury free.
The Lumenizer filter is permanently bonded. Based on tests in an internationally-accredited lab, the Lumenizer device is classified as "exempt" on its IEC 62471 report. The Lumenlabs filtered far-UVC daily dose is lower than the exposure limit published by the International Commission for Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), American Society of Government Industry Hygienists (ACGIH), European Commission (EC), American National Standards Institute/Illuminating Engineering Society (ANSI/IES) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
About Lumenlabs, LLC
Dedicated to creating a healthier future, Lumenlabs, LLC is a global company with a synergistic wealth of advanced technological, manufacturing, supply chain management and marketing expertise. The Lumenizer disinfection system is protected by patent pending technology and trade secrets that represent major breakthroughs in the human-safe application of far-UVC light. The Lumenlabs team is driven to create innovative filtered far-UVC solutions that provide safe and effective continuous sanitation for the spaces where people work, study, live or play. For more information, visit lumenlabs.com or email contact@lumenlabs.com.
About Discover Echo Inc.
Discover Echo Inc. is changing the way you view science through the first-of-its-kind hybrid microscope. Its marquee microscope, Revolve, easily transforms between upright and inverted configurations to offer two microscopes in one that reduces costs and free up valuable laboratory space. Discover Echo Inc., formerly Echo Laboratories, was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego. To learn more, visit http://www.discover-echo.com.
