SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumenlabs, LLC introduces the far-UVC Lumenizer™ disinfection system for the effective, continuous inactivation of airborne pathogens wherever people work, study, live or play. "Lumenizer germicidal fixtures are protected by patent pending technology and trade secrets that represent major breakthroughs in the human-safe application of far-UVC light," announced Scott Gant, Lumenlabs President and Co-Founder.
"The devastation of the coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of deaths and trillions of dollars in worldwide economic losses," Gant stated. "In defense of public health, the pandemic created a growing $34 billion dollar market for proactive disinfection. The Lumenizer disinfection system represents a safe and effective 222nm far-UVC application for occupied areas clinically-proven to inactivate viruses, bacteria, and fungi without harm to human tissue. The Lumenlabs team is excited to bring this lifesaving and revolutionary technology to market through a network of global dealers and strategic partnerships."
For decades conventional germicidal UV light, emitting around 254nm, has been widely used to disinfect critical unoccupied spaces, particularly in hospitals. UV light is a well-established, highly efficient anti-microbial modality against both bacteria and viruses, but cannot be used when people are present because the higher wavelengths penetrate deep into tissues causing skin cancer and cataracts. Far-UVC emits lower wavelengths than traditional UVC with a peak at 222nm and does not penetrate the body's dead skin layer or the eye's tear layer.
With safety and efficacy as primary objectives, the Lumenlabs team developed an excimer lamp featuring an exclusive, patent pending nano-bandpass filter to block harmful UV wavelengths. Lumenlabs Lumenizer technology emits an invisible 222nm filtered far-UVC light providing continuous disinfection with a repeated virus inactivation rate of 99.99% achieved within 60 seconds.
Compact, easy to install and maintain, the Lumenizer disinfection system is the most advanced far-UVC product available with universal applications for occupied spaces such as hospitals, public transportation, schools, commercial and government buildings.
Columbia University, under the leadership of Dr. David J. Brenner, Director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, discovered the groundbreaking safety of far-UVC 222nm wavelength applications. Since the 1920s the Columbia University center has studied the effects of high and low dose radiation to solve biological problems. At a dose of more than 10 eV radiation ionizes atoms and molecules and breaks chemical bonds. According to years of research, the solution to preventing airborne pathogens is ultraviolet light. Lumenlabs has collaborated with Dr. Brenner and his team and is sponsoring ongoing research into far-UVC safety and applications.
The Lumenizer model 300 germicidal fixture features 60W input power, an efficient and powerful far-UVC output with a patent pending tilting bulb ceiling or wall mount fixture that uniformly disinfects air and surfaces of 172 ft² area (16 meters²). Three ultra-high purity quartz glass bulbs with a patent pending Lumenlabs light source design optimize the efficacy of far-UVC generation. A built-in 100-layer nano coated filter provides the highest far-UVC pass rate and the blockage of harmful UV. Other features include an innovative high-voltage high-frequency driver, compact design, automated instant start, replaceable bulb, cost efficiency, longevity and safety, and is ozone neutral and mercury free.
The Lumenizer filter is permanently bonded. Based on tests in an internationally-accredited lab, the Lumenizer device is classified as "exempt" on its IEC 62471 report. The Lumenlabs filtered far-UVC daily dose is lower than the exposure limit published by the International Commission for Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), American Society of Government Industry Hygienists (ACGIH), European Commission (EC), American National Standards Institute/Illuminating Engineering Society (ANSI/IES) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
About Lumenlabs, LLC
Dedicated to creating a healthier future, Lumenlabs, LLC is a global company with a synergistic wealth of advanced technological, manufacturing, supply chain management and marketing expertise. The Lumenizer disinfection system is protected by patent pending technology and trade secrets that represent major breakthroughs in the human-safe application of far-UVC light. The Lumenlabs team is driven to create innovative filtered far-UVC solutions that provide safe and effective continuous sanitation for the spaces where people work, study, live or play. For more information, visit lumenlabs.com or email contact@lumenlabs.com.
