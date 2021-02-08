Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/LUMINEX CORP.)

 By Luminex Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 25, 2021.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health.  We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

