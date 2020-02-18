AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.09 per share of common stock payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 19, 2020.
