HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luna Recovery Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John J. O'Neill as the organization's Chief Clinical Officer. Luna Recovery Services is a first-class drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment center dedicated to guiding clients toward true addiction recovery. Inpatient and outpatient programs, family support sessions and other resources are offered at the facility founded in 2016.
Dr. O'Neill will help implement the goals and objectives of the Residential, Day and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment programs in addition to providing invaluable training to clinical staff. "We could not be more excited and honored to have Dr. John O'Neill as our Chief Clinical Officer," stated Robert W Park, CEO. "John brings a wide breadth of clinical knowledge and expertise to our programming and provides training for our clinicians. We want to continue to grow in our understanding of trauma, attachment, mental health and how these issues coincide with addiction. John speaks all over the country and is an expert on a myriad of topics. We are extremely proud that he will be representing Luna Recovery."
Dr. O'Neill has worked in the field of mental health and addiction for over 30 years. He has held leadership positions for almost twenty years at both public and private institutions and managed the mental health and drug program for The Houston Astros for 12 years. He currently manages the mental health and drug program for the Minor League Baseball Umpire Develop Program.
Dr. O'Neill has developed and presented more than 100 programs at local and national conferences and has contributed to articles and stories in numerous prominent publications. He has also appeared on ESPN, Good Day Houston, National Public Radio, Fox News, NPR, XM Radio, and KTRH Radio. Dr. O'Neill is a licensed clinical social worker, chemical dependency counselor and a certified addiction counselor (sex addiction).
"After many years of referring clients to Luna Recovery, I am excited to be joining the quality team and programs. I am honored to be aligning with the Luna team of dedicated professionals and look forward to working together to help people in need." John J. O'Neill, EdD, LCSW-S, LCDC, CAS.
About Luna Recovery Services
Located in Houston, Texas, Luna Recovery Services is a first-class treatment center offering a variety of high-quality, clinical programs and services for individuals and families who are struggling with addiction. The recovery and treatment center was founded in 2016 by native Houstonians and husband and wife duo, Kathleen and Robert Park, and specializes in residential, outpatient, family and consulting-based recovery programs and services. The highly trained team of addiction and mental health professionals at Luna are dedicated to doing everything possible to support clients and their families through addiction recovery.
Luna Recovery Services is CARF Accredited (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) and a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. For more information, call (888) 448-LUNA or visit https://www.lunarecovery.com/. Follow Luna Recovery Services on Facebook and LinkedIn.
