WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation is partnering with patient-led group EGFR Resisters on the EGFR-Positive Lung Cancer Research Award Program. EGFR Resisters was founded in 2017 by EGFR-positive lung cancer patients to drive important research questions and fund novel research and clinical trials into their mutation that may ultimately save and improve the quality of their lives. The goal of the research is to transform EGFR-positive lung cancer into a manageable, chronic disease.
This year, one award worth up to $200,000 will be funded. Research to be funded must include at least one aim that is translational and must be directly related to improvement of patient outcomes and/or lead to a clinical trial. The award term is two years.
"We are very excited to be part of the scientific process to select and fund innovative research for EGFR-positive lung cancer," says Dr. Ildiko Medve, co-founder of the EGFR Resisters and an EGFR-positive lung cancer patient and advocate. "Patient input in this project will ensure that the research selected will have meaningful impact on the lives of those in our community. We are thrilled to partner with LUNGevity to bring this project to fruition."
EGFR Resisters comprises over 2,000 EGFR-positive lung cancer patients and caregivers from 70+ countries. In the US, EGFR-positive patients account for approximately 10%-15% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. Members from the EGFR Resisters community raised funds for the award program. As a unique aspect of the collaboration, EGFR community members will be able to contribute their own tissue and data directly to the project, if needed.
"We are honored to partner with the EGFR Resisters on such an important program. Using LUNGevity's scientific mechanism to solicit and evaluate research proposals will help ensure that only the most impactful science is funded. The proposals will also be assessed by a medical board of EGFR-positive experts and by members of the EGFR Resisters for their alignment with the priorities of EGFR-positive patients," says Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "The research selected will be that most likely to benefit these patients based on their priorities."
The deadline to submit a letter of intent for the EGFR-Positive Lung Cancer Research Award is Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The award announcement will be made January 2021. For more information about this award, visit www.LUNGevity.org/EGFR-RFA.
About LUNGevity Foundation
LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.
Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.
Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.
About EGFR Resisters
EGFR Resisters is a grassroots patient-driven community dedicated exclusively to changing EGFR-positive lung cancer into a manageable, chronic disease. This community of patients and caregivers benefits from sharing knowledge and connecting with others who are experiencing similar journeys. For more information about EGFR Resisters, please visit www.egfrcancer.org.