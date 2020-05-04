Lupin Announces Positive Topline Results From its Phase 3 Study of Single-Dose Solosec® (secnidazole) for the Treatment of Trichomoniasis

Primary endpoint successfully achieved in Phase 3 clinical trial of 147 patients Solosec® 2g oral granules was generally well-tolerated among study subjects Lupin plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application for Solosec® to the FDA for the treatment of trichomoniasis in H2 2020