NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutava™, the first and only clean fitness solution offering a complete impermeable barrier of protection from sweat, odor, bacteria, and viruses debuted today a first-of-its-kind line of products using its exclusive FITSHIELD™ technology. The high-performance line of fitness accessories is launching with three proprietary products - the DRIVE car seat slipcover, the SPIN bike seat cover and the GRIP bike handlebar cover with more products rolling out later this year. All products are FDA approved, EPA certified, and available at lutava.com.
Lutava's first drop of its patented antimicrobial fabric inhibits and kills 99% of bacteria and viruses, including the most common bacterial strains found in gyms:
- Gram-Positive Cocci, which include varieties such as;
- Staphylococcus, the cause of Staph and skin infections and;
- Streptococcus, the frequent cause of strep throat and pneumonia.
With the heightened concerns around Coronaviruses, the next product drop, available on June 30, will also inhibit the growth of 99% of the following viruses and kill them in less than two hours including:
- Coronavirus (SARS)
- Influenza A
- Bird Flu and;
- Norovirus
"The way we think about germs, bacteria and the spread of viruses in a communal space has evolved since the current pandemic, and as fitness enthusiasts begin to resume regular activity, they are going to seek ways to be protected," said Casey Chavez, Founder and CEO of Lutava. "There are certain strains of bacteria that can double every 10-15 minutes and our technology creates a shield inhibiting the ability of microbes to survive. With 70% of gym bacteria potentially harmful to humans, we wanted to create a clean line of products that could give our community peace of mind while also keeping them safe from cross-contamination during their workouts and on their drive home."
When it comes to keeping your sweaty active lifestyle safe and clean, Lutava's exclusive FITSHIELD™ technology keeps you, your clothing, your car, and your space safe from germs, viruses, mold, and mildew while also inhibiting the growth and buildup of microbes which often destroy fabric integrity and cause staining and odors. Available in black or heather grey, products include:
- DRIVE ($100) - a car seat slipcover that stops unwanted cross-contamination and acts as a shield keeping sweat, stains and odor from entering your car and following you to your next destination. Fitting over most bucket-style seats, the slipcover is removable for machine-washing and has a built-in portable bag for convenient storing in your glove box or center console.
- SPIN ($39) - a bike seat cover that effortlessly fits all spin bike seats. It features a no-rub seam for comfort, an interior grip that stays put, and is easily portable and machine washable. A complete, waterproof barrier of protection, SPIN prevents cross-contamination of harmful strains of bacteria right where you need it most.
- GRIP ($59 pre-order) - a bike handlebar cover attached to a charcoal-infused detox towel that offers a shield of protection and provides a complete barrier from cross-contamination. Wipe away bacteria, dirt and sweat with its waterproof, moisture-wicking, quick-dry and antimicrobial properties. The charcoal-infused fibers recharge every time you machine wash and dry and helps to balance out natural oils while pulling toxins and impurities from your face and body. GRIP fits Peloton and an upcoming release will fit Schwinn and Stages handlebars.
Lutava Supports Boutique Fitness Studio Owners:
In an effort to support small businesses, Lutava has launched the following programs to support boutique fitness studios as they begin to re-open, state-by-state:
- Studio Grant Program - Lutava cares deeply about supporting small studio businesses and has created a studio grant program to award five studios $2,000 each to help re-open. Consumers can nominate their favorite local boutique studio and share why they stand out in their community for a chance to win. Lutava will be giving out five grants between now and Saturday, July 25, 2020. To enter, please visit https://lutava.com/pages/studio-contest.
- First-Look Program - Lutava has partnered with select studio owners, offering 10% off wholesale pricing (for a limited time) plus in-store displays, giving boutique fitness goers the opportunity to purchase protective gear at their favorite local studios as they head back to class.
To learn more about Lutava or purchase, visit www.lutava.com and follow @lutavabrand on Facebook and Instagram. If you are a studio owner, please email hello@lutava.com for more information about Lutava's boutique studio program.
ABOUT LUTAVA
Lutava is the high-performance, antimicrobial solution for modern fitness lifestyles. With patented FITSHIELD™ fabric technology, Lutava's easy-to-use slipcovers are the first and only to protect from sweat, harmful germs and odor, keeping you clean during class, in your car and throughout your day. Lutava products, including the DRIVE car seat slipcover and SPIN bike seat cover, inhibit 99.99% of bacteria growth that can destroy fabric integrity, cause stains and harm humans. Lutava is innovatively designed to be comfortable, odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, quick-dry, waterproof and machine washable. From Orange County, California to the world. Sweat Dirty, Live Clean™, and visit Lutava.com.
