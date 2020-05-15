Luxembourg Institute of Health has entrusted Laboratoires Réunis Luxembourg and Ecolog International to perform Luxembourg’s nationwide large-scale COVID-19 testing program

- Luxembourg becomes the first country to launch a systematic nationwide testing as part of the Proactive Mitigation Program designed by its COVID-19 Task Force - Laboratoires Réunis Luxembourg and Ecolog International have been entrusted by the Luxembourg Institute of Health to conduct the pre-analytics as well as the lab analytics and testing - 17 testing stations will open up across the country with a capacity of up to 20,000 tests per day for citizens, residents and cross border workforce