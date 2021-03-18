BAYTOWN, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located in newly-developed 9-acre plaza off of Garth Road at 5410 East Fwy in Baytown, Family First ER: Baytown Emergency Room offers 24/7 emergency care with board-certified physicians, highly-skilled staff, superior accommodations, and the latest medical technologies.
Unlike urgent care centers or other freestanding emergency rooms, Family First ER ensures patients are seen by board-certified healthcare providers promptly, within minutes of their arrival. With 8 emergency treatment rooms and 2 exam rooms, and a waiting room and reception area designed for the utmost welcoming environment and luxurious hospitality, Family First ER aims to deliver top-notch care with little-to-no wait times in a modern facility.
"Our goal is to transform the high-stress setting of an emergency room into a reassuring one. We want our patients and their families to get the quality care, attention, and answers they need, fast, in a comforting environment with the capable hands of experienced medical professionals they can trust and talk to," explained Dr. Keegan Massey, MD, Medical Director.
He continued, "We look forward to delivering the same level of emergency care we would want for ourselves and our own families to the residents of Baytown."
The 9,000 square feet facility is a diagnostic powerhouse equipped with top-tier on-site lab testing capabilities and imaging equipment (CT, Ultrasound, & X-ray). The new ER also accepts all commercial insurances and offers same-day Rapid Covid-19 testing and treatment, as well as adult and pediatric care.
