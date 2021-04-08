GLENDALE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sage Glendale, a luxury assisted living and memory care community, will officially open its doors to residents on May 1. The stunning 5-story new community has been built from the ground up with the best of modern assisted living in mind. The centrally located urban community is right in the heart of downtown Glendale at 525 W. Elk Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204. Milestone Retirement manages Sage Glendale for the Willis Group.
"We are so pleased to open our doors to the Glendale community. Our vision of providing a standard of senior living that meets the needs and desires of today's aging population is all here under one roof," said Elizabeth Whittington, executive director of Sage Glendale. "We welcome everyone to come by and see what makes Sage Glendale so unique and special."
Sage Glendale is a brand new 109-apartment community, featuring 81 Assisted Living residences located on the community's top three floors. The second floor is dedicated to 28 private memory care studio apartments as well as four shared apartments, specifically designed for those living with dementia-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's Disease.
The 5-story structure features a long list of on-site amenities, including:
- Spacious apartments with various floor plans
- Meals served restaurant-style in our private dining room or on the patio
- Demonstration kitchen
- Cable TV, Wi-Fi and utilities (except telephone)
- Landscaped grounds
- Movie theater
- Card & game room
- Arts & crafts room
- Scheduled transportation
- Fitness center
- Weekly housekeeping and linen services
- 24-hour emergency call system
- Social and educational programs
- Two hair salons
- On-stie parking
- Spectacular views of the Hollywood Hills
Assisted Living
Sage Glendale's trained care partners are on-site 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure that residents receive top-notch care. Its assisted living services include:
- Spacious apartments with various floor plans
- Utilities and basic cable TV (except telephone)
- Weekly housekeeping & linen services
- 24-hour emergency call
- Scheduled transportation
- Individual temperature controls
Memory Care
Sage Glendale's In the Moment® memory support program is thoughtfully designed as a team-approach to memory care delivery, shifting away from outdated dementia care practices and into a hospitality model. Services include:
- Specialized activity & engagement programs
- 24-hour staffing with nursing oversight
- Routine personal care & health monitoring
- Family-style meal services with guidance from care staff during meals
- Escort for meals & engagement programs
- Private and shared suites
- To learn more about the signature In the Moment® memory care program go to https://www.milestoneretirement.com/test-in-the-moment.
The community strives to enhance residents' experience with Milestone's comprehensive caregiving training "Milestones to Excellence" program, ensuring clinical teams are trained in the company's best practices and expectations of care.
For more information visit the website Sage Glendale at https://www.milestoneretirement.com/senior-living/ca/glendale/sage-glendale/.
About Sage Glendale
Sage Glendale will provide the finest in assisted living and memory care for residents. Located in Glendale, California, the expertly trained staff will provide residents with the highest standards of assisted care services amidst a beautiful, urban community. It is operated by Milestone Retirement, dedicated to creating an environment where residents, employees, and investors, all feel equally valued and respected. Milestone provides management services to over 38 communities offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and specialty care to residents across the U.S. For more information visit the website Sage Glendale.
Media Contact
Stacia Kirby, Milestone Retirement, 206-478-5841, stacia@kirbycomm.com
SOURCE Sage Glendale