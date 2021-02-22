WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From sanitizing stations to updated safety measures, the hospitality industry has shifted their operations in light of COVID-19. Hotel Vie, an up-and-coming luxury hotel, has invested in a state-of-the-art HVAC system that eliminates bacteria, including the COVID-19 virus. Now, patrons of the hotel can sleep well knowing their stay is constantly clean.
"We have spent the last year masterfully crafting a one-of-a-kind stay. Creating a continuously clean environment is a part of that process," says Artan Mataj, Principal of Mataj Architects, Hotel Vie. "Our latest HVAC system is considered the gold standard in keeping air decontaminated. All visitors to Hotel Vie can feel safe knowing we have invested in top technology to ensure a healthy visit."
Research has shown that the particle size of COVID-19 is around 0.1 micrometre. Although the virus is human generated, it is trapped in respiratory droplets. The HVAC system Hotel Vie has installed is 90 per cent effective in capturing particles of this size and eliminating them.
While the system captures airborne viruses, there is an additional purification process that produces an electric field that generates ions. These ions act like a cleaning scrubbing agent, keeping the air clean.
Hotel Vie is set to open in 2023 and plans to be the epicentre for luxury stays for business, pleasure, entertainment and ambiance throughout the Greater Toronto area. The five-star stay is home to a wellness spa, rooftop lounge and pool, courtyard garden, distinct dining experiences and an elevated event space.
The first of its kind in the area, Hotel Vie is set to have 261 masterfully crafted and designed guest suites, 54 luxury executive offices and an abundance of amenities tailored to a luxury lifestyle.
To learn more about Hotel Vie and investment opportunities, please visit http://www.hotelvie.com.
ABOUT HOTEL VIE
Located in Woodbridge, Ont., Hotel Vie is a five-star luxury hotel and event space servicing business, pleasure and entertainment needs. Designed by MATAJ Architects, it is a division of the Tribute Hotel portfolio set to open in 2023. Hotel Vie has 261 masterfully crafted guest suites, 54 offices and a variety of luxury amenities. For more information, visit http://www.hotelvie.com.
Media Contact
Natasha Parentela, Hotel Vie, +1 (905) 266-2145, info@hotelvie.com
SOURCE Hotel Vie