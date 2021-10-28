CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lincoln Park is just a couple of weeks away from having a first-of-its-kind outpatient facility focusing on mental health and substance use. The integrated center for healing, known as CRC Institute, was designed to provide Chicago-area residents with a brand-new, sensory experience, which focuses on a unique opportunity for visitors to truly collaborate with CRC's team from the moment they walk in the door.
""For decades, outpatient rehab facilities have looked and operated almost exactly the same from coast to coast: Treatment has remained stagnant, lacked innovation and been devoid of a true collaboration with clients and their families where they have an equal say in their process," said Matthew Blondell, CEO of CRC. "Families and patients are often treated as an afterthought as they are shuffled around like visitors at the DMV. We set out to break that pattern by providing a completely different and fully collaborative experience from the second they engage with our team."
When visitors arrive at CRC, located on the 5th floor of 2350 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago, they will instantly be immersed in a sensory experience, one that was painstakingly created so that every detail enables them to feel safe and nurtured as they flow through the space. From aromatherapy and lighting to COVID-friendly copper services that kill germs, every inch of this facility was designed to optimize health. This welcoming, visceral experience is part of CRC's journey to healing.
From traditional intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP) to modern regenerative and holistic medicine, CRC aims to treat each person's whole self through evidence-based treatment that caters to each individual's needs. With a staff that includes doctors, nurses, holistic practitioners, clinical experts, meditation and yoga teachers and acupuncturists, this rehab facility offers a wide range of services and programs aimed to connect with individuals and families looking to heal.
"Recovery can be a painful, emotional process, so we encourage people to start with one small step and then another and then another," said Blondell. "At CRC, we hope to remove the stigma associated with mental health and substance use and change the landscape of recovery."
For more about CRC's upcoming opening or other information, please visit http://www.crcinst.com or contact Amy Eimerman, CAO, at 312.858.0422.
CRC Institute | Chicago Drug & Alcohol Rehab
Address: 2350 N Lincoln Ave 5th floor, Chicago, IL 60614
Phone: (312) 858-0422
Matthew Blondell, CRC Institute, +1 3128580422, info@crcinst.com
