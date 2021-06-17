TUCSON, Ariz., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LyfLynks, Inc. and the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA) announced the execution of a collaborative agreement to offer unpaid family caregivers access to LyfLynks' LYN platform. LYN is a groundbreaking platform specifically designed to facilitate family caregivers' care of their aging loved ones independence and well-being. LYN combines a mobile app, Member Care call center, and a curated provider network to address the challenges associated with aging in place. Aging Life Care Professionals® are eligible to enroll as providers on LYN and to offer LYN as a service to their clients.
"As family caregivers ourselves, we understand the demands on their time and are committed to simplifying caregiving support for both caregivers and elders," says Don Vetal, CEO and co-founder. Through LYN's mobile application and Member Care call center, caregivers are able to leverage LYN to arrange and pay for a variety of curated goods and services, communicate with other family members, obtain community-based support and keep track of activities and appointments related to their loved ones. "We exist to simplify, organize and assist caregivers in their efforts to support their loved ones' well-being and independence,'' continued Don. "Our mission is to ensure that family caregivers are able to spend meaningful time with their loved ones, rather than dealing with the time-consuming research and coordination of services associated with aging in place." LyfLynks believes the involvement of Aging Life Care Professionals is essential to ensuring the availability of timely, accurate and reliable advice when circumstances call for critical expertise. "Caregiving is, at its core, a human endeavor, and our solution combined with the expertise of Aging Life Care Professionals enhances our ability to successfully leverage technologies with human caring."
"ALCA's theme for this year is "ALCA Innovates", stated ALCA CEO C. Taney Hamill, "and this partnership is a perfect example of how the intersection between ALCA members and Corporate Partners can come together to help the families they work with. We are proud to welcome LyfLynks to our roster of esteemed Corporate Partners and look forward to working with them."
Working with families, the expertise of Aging Life Care Professionals provides answers at times of uncertainty. Aging Life Care Professionals provide the support families need to weather the challenges of care. This is why our relationship with LyfLynks and the introduction of the LYN caregiving platform is so beneficial to us and our clients. We recognize the important role family members play in the well-being and independence of their loved one and that technology will play a role in the solution. The LYN platform enables us to deliver a valuable tool to these caregivers, improving access to our member's expertise and the vital services needed to simplify and organize their efforts.
The LYN app is currently available for download by elders and caregivers from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about LYN, click here. https://www.hellolyn.com
About LyfLynks, Inc. - Founded in 2017, LyfLynks has developed a unique approach to unpaid family caregiver support based upon its founders combined expertise in the travel assistance world, support center operations, data management and science. For more information on LyfLynks' partnerships or to register as a LYN service provider, visit http://www.lyflynks.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
About Aging Life Care Association - The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985, originally as the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers, to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2000 members nationwide, members have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements. Members may be trained in any number of fields including, but not limited to counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit http://www.aginglifecare.org.
