Grants Awarded to World-Leading Researchers Investigating Treatments and Cures for the Most Common Form of Blood Cancer
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF), the nation's largest nonprofit organization devoted to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community, has awarded 29 new research grants totaling more than $5.7 million to scientists working at the world's leading cancer research institutions.
The 2022 LRF grantee class represents 17 academic and medical institutions across North America. The grantee projects span numerous disease subtypes treatments, including rare disease states like T-cell lymphomas, as well as novel therapeutics, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Projects exploring the needs of specific patient populations, including adolescents /young adults and military veterans, have also been selected for funding. The Foundation has also awarded five multi-year grants as part of its Jaime Peykoff Follicular Lymphoma Initiative. The grant review and selection process is led by the LRF Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which is composed of 45 international lymphoma experts dedicated to seeking out the most innovative and promising lymphoma research projects for investment.
"The grants provided by Lymphoma Research Foundation will allow both early-career and established scientists to innovate and excel in the field of lymphoma research. The new targeted focus on follicular lymphoma is a testament to LRF's commitment to responding to the needs of patients and their families," said Sonali M. Smith, MD, University of Chicago and Chair of the LRF SAB. "These awards are sure to make a meaningful impact on the future of lymphoma discoveries and treatments, which will change lives for decades to come."
"In the wake of the pandemic, researchers need our support now more than ever to make impactful strides in the advancement of the study of lymphoma," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer at the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "LRF is proud to invest in the next generation of lymphoma scientists who will help to ensure a brighter future for all those touched by this disease."
2022 LRF Grant Recipients
Clinical Investigator Career Development Award
Juan Alderuccio, MD – Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami (Peykoff Initiative)
Zachary Epstein-Peterson, MD – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Lorenzo Falchi, MD – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Peykoff Initiative)
Boyu Hu, MD – The University of Utah (Health Equity Initiative)
Postdoctoral Fellowship Grants
Tomohiro Aoki, MD, PhD – BC Cancer (Health Equity Initiative)
Ivan Cohen, PhD – Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Clarissa Corinaldesi, PhD – Columbia University in the City of New York (Bruce D. Cheson Fellow)
Antonio Ferreira, PhD – Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc. (Condon Family Fellow)
Huan-Chang Liang, PhD – Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Patrick Reville, MD – University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
David Russler-Germain, MD, PhD – Washington University School of Medicine
Xu, Ran, PhD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dr. Oliver Press Memorial Fellow)
Peykoff Initiative Follicular Lymphoma Priority Research Grant
Stephen Ansell, MD, PhD – Mayo Clinic, Rochester
Todd Fehniger, MD, PhD – Washington University in St. Louis
Abner Louissaint, MD, PhD – Massachusetts General Hospital
David Scott, PhD, M.B.Ch.B. – BC Cancer
Hans-Guido Wendel, MD – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
LRF Scientific Research Mentoring Program – Clinical Track
Dai Chihara, MD – University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Paola Ghione, MD – Health Research Incorporated
David Qualls, MD – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Helen Ma, MD– The Regents of the University of California (Stephanie A. Gregory Distinguished Scholar)
Harsh Shah, DO – The University of Utah (Stedman Family Scholar)
Samuel Yamshon, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
LRF Scientific Research Mentoring Program – Translational Track
Owhofasa Agbedia, MBBS, MPH – University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Robert Albero Gallego, PhD – Columbia University
Tayla Foral, PhD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Matthew Klairmont, MD – New York University School of Medicine
Patrick Reville, MD – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Laurianne Scourzic, PhD – Joan & Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University (Joseph R. Bertino Memorial Scholar)
