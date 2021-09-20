BARNESVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation's largest non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services – will host its 15th Annual Lymphoma Research Ride on Oct. 3, in Montgomery County, Md.
This year's event will kick off during Blood Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) with an online celebration on Sept. 25 and will conclude with an in-person cycling event at the Barnesville School of Arts and Sciences. Over the past 15 years, the Lymphoma Research Ride has been a signature event as part of LRF's Team LRF community fundraising program and raised more than $6 million in support of LRF research programs and its support of the lymphoma community. Following social distancing best practices, the Ride will be limited to a total of 200 riders. All skill levels are welcome, and riders can choose between a 10-, 25-, 40- or 50-mile route. Participants who prefer to ride alone or with a small group can register as an Offsite Ride to plan their own route, or join through the interactive fitness platform Peloton.
"It is truly remarkable to witness the idea my wife and I had 15 years ago for a community fundraiser transform into a national event," said Bruce Cheson, MD, FACP, FAAAS, FASCO, Past Chair of LRF's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), and co-founder of the Lymphoma Research Ride, "Now anyone with a bike and passion for finding cures for lymphoma can join us. We're excited to welcome back riders from across the country this year and raise critical funds for the Foundation."
"We have a wonderful opportunity to bring the lymphoma community together through this nationwide program to share their stories and actively advocate for lymphoma research, support and education," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer for the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "As the Foundation's most successful Team LRF event year after year, Lymphoma Research Ride continues to be a hallmark event in supporting our mission thanks to the tireless dedication and efforts of Dr. Cheson and the Ride committee."
For more information about the Lymphoma Research Foundation's 15th Annual Lymphoma Research Ride or to register, contact Aileen Tapia at 646-465-9127 or visit lymphoma.org/researchride.
The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $67 million in lymphoma-specific research. For additional information on LRF's research, education, and services, visit lymphoma.org.
