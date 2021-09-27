NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a series of comprehensive education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services – announced today the launch of Lymphoma.org in Spanish.
The expansion of the Foundation's award-winning online platforms is part of LRF's Health Equity Initiative, which aims to address the language and ethnic discordance seen in existing disease education programs and increase diversity within the scientific community. The new website focuses on barriers to effective communication by improving access to expertly curated lymphoma information for Spanish-speaking members of the lymphoma community. Visitors of Lymphoma.org in Spanish will have access to comprehensive lymphoma information, education programs, and LRF support services, including the LRF Helpline, Clinical Trials Information Service, and Patient Aid Grant Program.
"A diagnosis or relapse of lymphoma or chronic lymphocytic leukemia often leads patients and their family caregivers to sift through a complex network of information. This becomes more challenging when language, social or systemic barriers prevent a patient from accessing accurate health information," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer at the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "With this expansion of our website, we aim to provide critical information and disease resources that are culturally appropriate and empower Spanish-speaking patients and caregivers so that they make the most informed decisions about their care."
The Lymphoma Research Foundation will also offer live education programming as part of the new Initiative, hosting its first Spanish-language webinar on October 5, featuring lymphoma expert Javier Munoz, MD of Mayo Clinic. Dr. Munoz will provide a general overview of lymphoma, including diagnostics and staging, treatment options, and advice for newly diagnosed patients. LRF education programs are offered free of charge. To learn more about this webinar, visit lymphoma.org/webinars.
"Access to accurate information and helpful resources is often a barrier for the Hispanic/Latino lymphoma community and can result in negative patient outcomes," said Sonali Smith, MD Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. "This expansion of the Lymphoma Research Foundation's website is a big step forward in ensuring that the Spanish-speaking community is equipped with the tools they need to navigate their diagnosis."
Cancer is the leading cause of death among the Hispanics/Latinos—who represent the largest racial/ethnic minority group in the United States. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Lymphoma, Myeloma & Leukemia, urban-rural incidence patterns suggest that environmental exposures in urban areas are associated with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) may disproportionately affect Hispanic Americans.
Visit Lymphoma.org En Español at lymphoma.org/es.
About the Lymphoma Research Foundation
The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $67 million in lymphoma-specific research. For additional information on LRF's research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.
