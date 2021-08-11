NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services – is capping its 25th Anniversary with a special virtual Gala on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Held during Blood Cancer Awareness Month, the Finding Cures Starts Here 2021 Annual Gala will bring together leaders from across the lymphoma community—including healthcare professionals, cancer researchers, corporate partners, lymphoma survivors, and supporters—to raise vital funds to support LRF's mission to eradicate lymphoma and serve those touched by this disease.
"Finding Cures Starts Here is an ideal theme for this year's Gala in which we will honor leaders committed to impacting change for the benefit of today's lymphoma community," said Steven Eichberg, Chair of the Lymphoma Research Foundation Board of Directors. "As we continue our investment in the most promising research, we thank our partners, supporters, and leaders in the lymphoma community for being a catalyst for cures and their support of the Foundation. We look forward to celebrating with everyone during this special event."
The Foundation will honor Christopher Flowers, MD, Chair, of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and member of the LRF Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), with the Distinguished Leadership Award for his longstanding support of early-career scientists, his dedication to lymphoma patients and their loved ones, and his achievements in lymphoma research and clinical care.
"The Lymphoma Research Foundation's dedication to cutting-edge research, disease specificity, and hyper-focus on finding cures for every type of lymphoma makes me truly honored to be recognized with the Distinguished Leadership Award," said Dr. Flowers. "The Foundation is critical to helping advance research and improved therapies for lymphoma patients and empowering patients through education. I have been honored to steer LRF's research portfolio as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board."
The Foundation will also honor Kite, A Gilead Company, with the Corporate Leadership Award for its commitment to innovative research, improving patient outcomes, and patient education programming for people with lymphoma.
"As a pioneer in the field of cell therapy, advancing research and supporting education for people living with blood cancers is at the core of why Kite exists," said Christi Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Kite. "We are honored to accept this recognition from the Lymphoma Research Foundation, an organization that has a remarkable 25-year track record of educating and empowering patients and funded some of the most promising research in lymphoma. I believe that with Lymphoma Research Foundation's determination and continued support, together we will find a cure for lymphoma."
"We are thrilled to recognize the significant impact our Gala's honorees have made in advancing lymphoma research and improving patient care through their partnerships with the Foundation," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Offer of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "The evening's honorees are leaders and visionaries committed to improving the future for all those touched by a lymphoma diagnosis. I am confident their continued investments in lymphoma research and care will make a meaningful difference to the more than one million Americans living with, or in remission from, this disease."
About the Lymphoma Research Foundation
The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $67 million in lymphoma-specific research.
For additional information on LRF's research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.
