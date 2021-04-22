EDMOND, Okla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lyndale Edmond Senior Living in Edmond, Oklahoma was proud to recently celebrate the 103rd birthday of resident Ava F.
Ava was born in Wanette, Oklahoma, just south of Shawnee. Her father was a cotton farmer who loved to play dominoes and her mother was a talented cook, alto singer and organ player. She has a large, loving family with two brothers and three sisters – two of whom were twins! Ava and two of her sisters even sang as The Walton Trio on the radio in Shawnee.
While her husband was in the military, Ava worked at Douglas Airplane Factory and truly embodied the Rosie the Riveter spirit! She worked on planes that sent supplies to servicemen overseas. She was also a saleswoman for Fuller Brush – she was so good at sales that she even sold a comb to a man with no hair! A multi-talented woman, Ava also owned a furniture store and volunteered at a local hospital to deliver mail to patients.
We are blessed to have miss Ava as part of our Sagora Senior Living family and were honored to celebrate her special day with her.
Media Contact
Natalie Weeks, Sagora Senior Living, 8175862233, nweeks@sagora.com
SOURCE Lyndale Edmund Senior Living