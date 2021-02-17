WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CityServe is proud to announce former Assistant Secretary, Administration for Children and Families for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Lynn Johnson, as its new Vice President for Children's Initiatives. Lynn's tenure with CityServe will begin on March 1, 2021.
Lynn's role with CityServe will be focused on driving national initiatives that empower churches to combat the crisis of children aging out of the foster care system, adoption, human trafficking, and empowering young women to be leaders in their communities.
"I have been passionate about vulnerable children and their families all of my life. I truly believe in the dignity and respect of others no matter what the situation they are in or have encountered," said Lynn Johnson. "I am excited for what lays in store for my work with CityServe as we pray for the courage and ways we stand up and speak up with the local church and serve those most at risk."
During her time as the Assistant Secretary for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Lynn served in the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), developing life-changing initiatives like the "All In" challenge. The initiative, which focused on gubernatorial intervention regarding the 122,000 unadopted children in the foster care system, resulted in both fewer children entering the system and fewer waiting to be adopted. With CityServe, Lynn will continue her efforts to find permanent, loving, and stable homes for youth in foster care.
Prior to her role at the US Department of Health and Human Services, Lynn served as the Executive Director of Jefferson County Department of Human Services in Colorado, beginning in 2007. Lynn has won numerous awards for Excellence in successful transformations of Human Services and customer service from local entities such as Signal Behavioral Health Network to the Francis T.Ishida Award for Excellence from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"Lynn will bring a tremendous passion, expertise and leadership to CityServe's children and youth initiatives. As part of the "All In" challenge, I believe Lynn will effectively link CityServe's faith-based network to existing associations of churches, organizations, corporations and government agencies that are committed to eradicating "fatherlessness" by finding forever families for every child in the foster care system." —Dave Donaldson, Co-Founder and Chairman, CityServe
