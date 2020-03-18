ATLANTA, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC Foundation today announced that Lysol has donated $2 million to the CDC Foundation's new Coronavirus campaign, "All of Us: Combat Coronavirus." The campaign is raising support to bolster public health response efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation will use Lysol's support to help fill gaps and mobilize resources to address fast emerging needs posed by the virus with a preference toward supporting schools, students and children.
"Lysol's generous matching gift to our crowdfunding campaign provides an incredible opportunity for donors to increase their impact when they make a donation to support the COVID-19 response," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Lysol's donation, along with the donations of others taking advantage of their matching gift, will provide speed and flexibility for funds that are so desperately needed during this time."
The CDC Foundation activated its Emergency Response Fund in late January to support CDC's efforts in containing the COVID-19 outbreak. The Foundation supports CDC's efforts by activating flexible resources to quickly provide support determined by CDC's needs, which change rapidly during health emergencies.
"These times are unprecedented, and it is important for us all to work together to help curb the spread of the coronavirus," said Chris Tedesco, GM Marketing US for RB's Home and Hygiene portfolio. "As part of Lysol's mission to curb the spread of illness, we hope that our participation in the All of Us campaign will encourage others to join in with their support, no matter the size. Together we can all make a difference to help strengthen the public health response to this crisis."
The "All of Us: Combat Coronavirus" campaign is supporting the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund to address a wide variety of in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs from public health responders, at the local, state, national and international level. The ability to provide immediate resources is imperative in rapidly evolving outbreak situations. Key efforts will include supporting public health responders in local communities developing education and awareness campaigns, meeting the essential needs for those in quarantine and more.
Support is urgently needed to address this rapidly evolving outbreak. Contributions to the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund, where Lysol is currently matching donations, can be made on the crowdfunding site at www.give4cdcf.org. To discuss giving opportunities, including an in-kind donation or forming a crowdfunding team through this campaign, contact Advancement at the CDC Foundation: by email at advancement@cdcfoundation.org or 404-523-1873.
About the CDC Foundation
The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched more than 1,000 programs and raised over $900 million. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
About RB
RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.
Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Lysol, Finish, Woolite, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free and Neuriva.
RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.
For more information visit www.rb.com/US
*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies