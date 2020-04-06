M_and_G_Packaging_Corp.jpg
By M+G Packaging Corp.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&G Packaging announced today that tomorrow, April 7th between 8-4pm, they will donate 10,000 masks by giving out 5 FREE surgical masks per car to the first 2000 cars.

It will be a drive-up curbside location at the M&G Packaging Corporate Office, located at 99 Seaview Blvd. Port Washington, NY 11050.  They will distribute to each car as it drives up so no one needs to leave their car.

President Charles Rick added, "We would like fellow Long Islanders that are being hit hard to know about the free mask give away. Thank you for your help spreading the word."

In addition, they are also donating N95 masks to the Nassau County Police Department, Port Washington Police Department and LIJ Hospital.

For any additional questions or help, the company asked to be reached at 516-352-3100.

Contact:

M&G Packaging
www.mgpackaging.com
Email Contact: charles@mgpackaging.com 
800-240-5288

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.