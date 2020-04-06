PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&G Packaging announced today that tomorrow, April 7th between 8-4pm, they will donate 10,000 masks by giving out 5 FREE surgical masks per car to the first 2000 cars.
It will be a drive-up curbside location at the M&G Packaging Corporate Office, located at 99 Seaview Blvd. Port Washington, NY 11050. They will distribute to each car as it drives up so no one needs to leave their car.
President Charles Rick added, "We would like fellow Long Islanders that are being hit hard to know about the free mask give away. Thank you for your help spreading the word."
In addition, they are also donating N95 masks to the Nassau County Police Department, Port Washington Police Department and LIJ Hospital.
For any additional questions or help, the company asked to be reached at 516-352-3100.
Contact:
M&G Packaging
www.mgpackaging.com
Email Contact: charles@mgpackaging.com
800-240-5288