ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's leading provider of virtual substance use disorder treatment, has added M. Justin Coffey, M.D. as chief medical officer. Dr. Coffey is a neuropsychiatrist and one of the nation's leading experts in psychiatry and behavioral health. He will bring extensive experience developing and leading a wide range of clinical, educational, and scientific programs to the innovative, person-centered care at Workit.
"Workit Health is on the cutting-edge of person-centered care," said Coffey. "By bringing individuals and families to the design table, Workit is setting a new standard for whole-person behavioral health care. With rates of suicide and drug-related death at an all-time high, the need to expand Workit's reach is more urgent than ever. Nibbling around the edges will not work. We need transformation in the way we treat addiction as a society."
Prior to joining Workit Health, Coffey served as chair of psychiatry and behavioral health at Geisinger Health System, a large, integrated health system in Pennsylvania known for innovation. Through a collection of technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and care redesign initiatives, he integrated and rapidly grew the system's behavioral health service line. He was recruited to Geisinger from the Menninger Clinic, one of the nation's top psychiatric hospitals, where he served as vice president and chief information officer. At Menninger, he led the development of clinical information systems for measuring patient outcomes and costs of care. He founded and directed the Menninger Center for Brain Stimulation, where his team's innovative work in family-centered care was recognized as a national 'best practice.'
"Dr. Coffey is an innovative leader who has dedicated his time and expertise to improving behavioral health care," said Lisa McLaughlin, co-CEO and co-founder of Workit Health. "His goals and expertise align with Workit Health's mission of changing the way addiction is treated in America, and we're excited to watch his impact help our members across the country."
Coffey earned his B.A. in history, philosophy, and social studies of science and medicine (summa cum laude) and his M.D. from the University of Chicago. He completed psychiatry residency training at the University of Michigan, where he served as chief resident. Coffey holds board certifications in psychiatry, behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry, and clinical informatics. He is a member of the American College of Psychiatrists, a fellow of the American Neuropsychiatric Association, a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and immediate past president of the International Society for ECT and Neurostimulation. He serves on the editorial board of multiple scientific journals and has published in the fields of neuropsychiatry, brain stimulation, suicide, care redesign and health technology.
