NILES, Ill., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Another innovation from M&S Technologies, CTS Remote/At-Home Clinical Trial Testing now available for use in ophthalmic research and clinical trials.
M&S Technologies further extends its Clinical Trial Suite (CTS) offering to include Remote/At-Home Testing, freeing sponsors from of in-office testing by adding at-home options for clinical trial testing.
"CTS Remote/At-Home Testing has the potential to increase patient recruitment and retention by providing the convenience of at-home testing. Remote/At-Home testing uses the same validated CTS algorithms as the CTS on-site testing with encrypted results automatically and securely transmitted to the Sponsor or EDC of choice. Immediate data analysis, allows for faster decision making, saving time and money," said Joe Marino, Global Head of M&S Technologies.
CTS Remote/At-Home Clinical Trial Testing includes visual field as well as visual acuity computer guided self-testing.
CTS is recognized by the US FDA as an acceptable method of vision testing in all phases of clinical trials, including PMA trials.
For those conducting the most innovative research, CTS testing algorithms consistently ensure the most accurate ophthalmic clinical trial outcomes. To date, more than 45 sponsors have used CTS testing modules in over 140 clinical trials.
CTS testing algorithms are science based, peer reviewed and published. CTS complies with all ANSI and ISO standards for vision and contrast testing and is CE certified for European distribution.
CTS test results are automatically calculated as letter score, logMAR, decimal score, and Snellen equivalent and reports are immediately available in XML or CSV format for export to any EDC, Reading Center, or other location of choice using secure trusted encryption.
For more information on the Clinical Trial Suite (CTS) modules, please call 1-847-763-0500.
About M&S Technologies:
M&S Technologies, a HILCO Vision Company founded in 1990 is a software development and device manufacturer, rooted in state-of-the art software development, local manufacturing, and superior customer service. M&S is known worldwide for leading technological advancements in visual testing systems. M&S is dedicated to bringing high quality, extremely accurate testing products to eye-care professionals, optometry schools and universities.
