NILES, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M&S Technologies introduces the DVA-5000 for Clinical Trial ETDRS and Contrast Sensitivity Function Testing
M&S Technologies today announced the first of six new enhancements to their Clinical Trial Suite (CTS). CTS has a new dedicated product that specifically addresses the needs of glaucoma and retina trial sponsors and researchers. The automated-testing protocols used in the DVA-5000 are significantly more efficient and accurate compared to traditional testing methods.
"We're experiencing increased interest in Contrast Sensitivity Function and ETDRS testing from sponsors of glaucoma and retina clinical trials," said Joe Marino, Founder and Global Head of M&S Technologies. "Investigator Sites utilizing CTS testing protocols appreciate the significant time savings compared to their past experience with traditional testing methods. Additionally, with CTS, Biotechnicians are no longer concerned about erroneous data generated from the investigator sites due to human-error during paper documentation and related calculation errors," he said.
CTS test results are automatically calculated and ready for review as letter score, logMAR, decimal score, and Snellen equivalent. Secure and trusted reports are immediately available in XML or CSV format for export to any EDC, Reading Center, or other location of choice.
Most importantly, the FDA recognizes CTS testing modules as an acceptable method of testing in all phases of clinical trials, including PMA trials. Over the past number of years, CTS has been used in more than 140 clinical trials, including 40 active trials, and is the industry leader and the number one choice of clinical trial sponsors for computerized vision testing.
All CTS modules, including the DVA-5000, provide accurate, consistent, and repeatable paperless test results from site-to-site and visit-to-visit.
For more information on the Clinical Trial Suite (CTS) modules, please call 1-847-763-0500.
About M&S Technologies:
M&S Technologies, a HILCO Vision Company founded in 1990 is a software development and device manufacturer, rooted in state-of-the art software development, local manufacturing, and superior customer service. M&S is known worldwide for leading technological advancements in visual testing systems. M&S is dedicated to bringing high quality, extremely accurate testing products to eye-care professionals, optometry schools and universities.
