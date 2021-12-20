MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M2 Biologics, an emerging leader in the field of regenerative medicine, is proud to announce a partnership with Truax Patient Services (TPS), a national dispensing pharmacy, to assist with fulfillment of StimulEyes™, an innovative solution for Dry Eye Disease (DED).
This partnership means StimulEyes will be the first non-pharmaceutical biologic product dispensed through a national specialty pharmacy, simplifying the process of getting the solution to the patient by ensuring doctors can write and transmit an easily fillable prescription.
"The world of non-pharmaceutical biologics is a key piece in the broader story of regenerative medicine, offering transformative options for a host of ailments, illnesses and injuries," said Dr. Robert Crowe, PhD, Chief Clinical and Scientific Officer for M2 Biologics. "Our partnership with TPS opens up vast new opportunities for us to safely and efficiently get StimulEyes into the hands — and eyes — of Dry Eye Disease sufferers. We're excited about working with TPS to make biologics and regenerative medicine solutions more widely available for those who may benefit from them."
M2's StimulEyes treatment relies on the latest advancements in regenerative medicine, utilizing a unique fluid matrix of bio-proteins and hyaluronic acid that may reduce inflammation and provide lubricating relief to DED sufferers. The growth factors in the matrix have the potential to promote cell repair and restore normal ocular surface function.
Delivered via an easy-to-use dropper system, a typical prescription for StimulEyes calls for one drop in each eye twice a day for an initial three-month course of treatment, after which the patient is monitored by the doctor to determine level of future use, if any. Even after being opened, the product does not require refrigeration and can be stored at room temperature.
TPS serves as a national dispensing pharmacy for pharmaceutical manufacturers' patient assistance programs, first fill, voucher fill, and contracted pharmacy solutions. Based in Bemidji, Minnesota, the company offers a cost-friendly solution and is well-known for its customer service to patients, doctors, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. As a specialty pharmacy, it focuses on the dispensing of vital medicines and treatments that are not regularly carried by most mainstream pharmacies.
About M2 Biologics
M2 Biologics was formed in 2019 by the founders of two market leaders, The McGee Group and NovaNet, Inc. The McGee Group is one of the leading eyewear providers in North America, serving more than 13,000 doctors. NovaNet, Inc. is the largest preferred provider network in the Southeastern U.S. with more than 50,000 medical providers and over 500 hospitals.
