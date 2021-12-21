BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, M2 Orthopedics (M2O), innovator of modern practice management for the nation's best orthopedic surgeons, is announcing a partnership with Force Therapeutics, the leading patient engagement platform and research network, to broaden capabilities that help clinics optimize operations and improve care. Led by veteran orthopedists and practice leaders with first-hand experience, resources, and capital to support physicians, M2O helps clinics implement best practices, while enabling them to prepare for sustainable growth.
"M2O helps private practices maintain their independence and focus on their core skill set by providing strategies and tools for enhancing their practice management – and part of that process includes how practices communicate with patients and measure outcomes," said Marshall Maran, co-founder and CEO of M2O. "As the undisputed leader in the market, Force Therapeutics helps us strengthen our ability to support clinics. By streamlining every touchpoint in a patient's clinical journey, physicians can focus on exceptional patient care, while also improving revenue."
Force Therapeutics delivers a proven digital care management tool that leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients throughout an episode of care, helping clinics reduce variation and achieve better outcomes. Prior to surgery, patients learn details such as how to prepare their homes in advance and what to expect from the postoperative recovery process. After surgery, patients are guided to complete clinically validated, provider-prescribed education and video content to meet their recovery goals. Force also offers M2O clinics a library of customizable physical therapy videos for self-directed physical therapy, under the direction of a doctor or rehabilitation specialist. By gathering patient-reported outcomes on data such as range of motion and pain levels, Force enables physicians to track patients' progress and measure both short- and long-term results.
"Force Therapeutics has treated more than 400,000 patients to date on our platform, and seeks innovative partners committed to leveraging our technology to best support their clinicians and improve care. M2O perfectly fits this profile," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO and founder of Force Therapeutics. "By aligning M2O's expertise in improving operational efficiencies with our provider-driven digital care, we can help more clinics deliver consistent, quality patient experiences to drive better outcomes and grow their practices."
M2O recently announced it received significant financing, propelling the acquisitions of Virginia-based Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic, a leader in comprehensive orthopedic services, as well as Harborside Surgery Center, a premier facility for orthopedic surgeries. For more information about the company and its approach for optimizing operations and care for orthopedic practices, visit http://www.m2orthopartners.com.
About M2 Orthopedics
M2 Orthopedics is modernizing practice management for the nation's best orthopedic practices and surgeons so they can focus on patient care. By combining expertise in orthopedics with a unique focus on long-term physician partnerships, M2O supports private practices through enhanced management capabilities and access to capital, empowering practices to sustain their independence and grow. M2O enables physicians to prioritize exceptional care and experiences, so everyone has better outcomes: patients win, practices succeed, and ultimately, the broader orthopedic field thrives. For more information, visit http://www.m2orthopartners.com.
About Force Therapeutics
Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is the leading patient engagement platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. Our platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey – from the point of surgery scheduling to post-op recovery and beyond. Backed by millions of clinically validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force Therapeutics is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.
