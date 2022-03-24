Gift is Largest in Organization's History, Ushers in New Era with Health Equity Investments From Leading Partners
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation) announced today that it has received its single largest major gift in support of the organization's efforts to advance equitable whole child health. In the wake of the pandemic, Healthier Generation's decades-long mission increased in relevance with unparalleled demand from school communities and families for digital and virtual resources to support physical, mental, and social-emotional health. As one of the organizations noted by Scott that "has a strong track record of serving under-supported needs," Healthier Generation has attributed this gift towards meaningful efforts including:
- Hiring a newly created executive role of Chief Health Equity Officer to ensure the acceleration and accountability in Healthier Generation's health equity work internally and externally
- Reestablishing Healthier Generation's hallmark National Leaders Summit – celebrating America's Healthiest Schools and the school staff who have worked tirelessly to support students and families recover from the impacts of the pandemic
- Strengthening programmatic delivery including market research and evaluation of program impact at the community level to better serve school stakeholders
"Today, MacKenzie Scott deftly demonstrates her understanding that we face a critical time of relief and recovery for communities hardest hit by systemic racism and health inequities exacerbated by the pandemic," said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer of Healthier Generation. "This generous gift from her, with its huge scale and impact, will proliferate Healthier Generation's core work to help students and families thrive by advancing whole child health equity."
MacKenzie Scott joins a growing list of philanthropic investors committed to Healthier Generation's strategic framework including Kaiser Permanente, Kohl's, the CVS Health Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, Merck, Labcorp, Campbell's, McDonald's, Harmony at National University, Mary Black Foundation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the organization's founders, American Heart Association and Clinton Foundation. This collection of leading organizations demonstrates the importance of multifaceted partnerships when embarking on transformational change. With this level of support, Healthier Generation is in position to further stimulate systems change and reach its impact goal -- every mind, every body, and every young person, healthy and ready to succeed.
About Alliance for a Healthier Generation
Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.
