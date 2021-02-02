LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MACRO Trials (MACRO) announces a partnership with Cloudbreak Health, LLC ("Cloudbreak") to use Martti, Cloudbreak's video remote interpretation (VRI) services, to expand patient diversity and enhance clinical trial operations.
During the pandemic, the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on people of color have highlighted the disparities between communities and put a spotlight on the importance to prioritize diverse and underserved patients in clinical trials. Even with a desire to include patient diversity in clinical trials, there are challenges. Certainly, clinical research is a highly regulated industry to protect participants. In particular, ensuring patients have a thorough understanding of their clinical trial through clear communication makes it more costly and time consuming to include limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf, and hard of hearing patients.
Cloudbreak's Martti alleviates this challenge with their easy to use platform, including access to qualified medical interpreters for clinical trial participants in more than 250 languages. Removing the language barrier enables clinicians and clinical research staff to advocate for LEP, Deaf, and hard of hearing participants for their trials.
"Consent in itself represents one of the most integral and yet, at times, complicated processes by which we conduct meaningful research. Add the use of a second language, which may be critical to the recruitment of a certain population, and the sheer perception, let alone reality, of regulatory complication will scare away potential researchers. Martti resolves all of that stress with a few simple procedural steps to implement, and could open the door to possibilities," states MACRO consultant, Edye T. Edens, JD, MA, CIP, CCRP, senior research compliance consultant at First Class Solutions, Inc.
MACRO can access Cloudbreak Martti's diverse delivery of interpreter services, including on-demand teleconferencing, Zoom and telemedicine capabilities, and virtual access to onsite interpreters. These options are especially valuable during the pandemic's changing social distancing regulations, as they allow for a smooth transition from in-person to in-home to virtual/remote patient interactions as needed.
"Accessibility is critical as we seek to limit bias and overcome healthcare disparities," said Cloudbreak COO Andy Panos. "The evolution of telehealth allows us to include language access at all points of care. That access promotes open and trusted communication that improves outcomes and empowers patients. We're excited about our partnership with MACRO trials, and hope that with our help, they expand clinical trials to include more diverse populations."
In addition to providing language access, Cloudbreak ensures that MACRO has effective policies and standard operating procedures in place to seamlessly integrate with the clinical trial workflow.
"The integration of Martti into our workflow has been an amazing tool and has become an asset to the work we do at MACRO Trials when delivering the best experience to our patients. The confidence in knowing that our patients understand 100% of the information given to them puts both the study team and the patient at ease, which helps in strengthening their trust and our rapport. Communication is key in our line of work because we want to make sure that our patients feel confident and well informed when participating in our clinical trials. This partnership has opened the door and broadened the reach of our clinical trial services to all communities. I am hopeful and excited for the greater impact we will now be able to make in people's lives," states Brian J. Hernandez, CMA, clinical research assistant at MACRO Trials.
Having the capability to communicate in a person's preferred language ensures that MACRO is able to include diverse patient populations in clinical trials leading to a larger pool of patients as well as more comprehensive research results.
About MACRO Trials
MACRO Trials (MACRO) was founded in 2009 by physician colleagues passionate about performing high-quality research within their specialties. After establishing a record of conducting industry-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials in the fields of aesthetics, dermatology and plastic surgery, MACRO applied their unique research framework to support other principal investigators in private practice. Working closely with sponsors and contract research organizations, MACRO went on to facilitate and optimize research without the associated administrative and regulatory headaches. With a mission to change the culture of clinical research, and an eye toward a technologically adaptive research paradigm, MACRO is evolving to continue to incorporate best practices in clinical trial optimization.
About Cloudbreak
Cloudbreak Health (http://www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 10,000 video endpoints at 1500+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Follow Cloudbreak on Twitter @cloudbreakhlth.
