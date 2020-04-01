AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macromoltek, Inc. today announced computational de novo design capability to speed up the development of human monoclonal antibodies for the potential treatment of COVID-19.
Traditional drug discovery is a slow laborious process, using an iterative trial and error approach in wet labs. Big Pharma invests billions into drug discovery and development, with only a small amount of the drugs discovered able to cure or manage the targeted disease. Computational drug design removes these barriers and enables the rapid design of likely candidates that can lead to successful drug therapy.
Computational (in silico) design allows for rapid iteration around potential solutions without the unique variables that traditional in vivo subjects may possess. Traditional in vivo methods test for the likelihood of producing an antibody that triggers the body's immune system to fight against pathogens. Also, scaling up an in silico project is faster, simpler and easier than traditional drug design programs. In silico techniques can be developed and delivered remotely, and do not require the on-site presence needed for traditional wet labs.
Macromoltek is a pioneer and world leader in computational de novo design of antibodies, the proteins produced in an immune response by the body to fight off pathogens like bacteria and viruses. Over the last 10 years, Macromoltek has built a highly accurate computational platform, which has been successfully applied in a number of commercial and research projects. The platform generates de novo antibody designs using an automated process of structural modeling and machine learning. It is fast and accurate.
"As we face a global onslaught from COVID-19, computational de novo design techniques will lead the charge for rapid design iterations and faster drug development," said Monica Berrondo, CEO of Macromoltek. "The longer it takes to develop effective therapeutics, the worse the impact on society."
Macromoltek is already working with some of the world's most trusted pharmaceutical companies and are continuously looking for partners to support drug development.
About Macromoltek
Macromoltek, a computational de novo drug design company, rapidly produces accurate and credible antibody designs. We have built a proprietary platform that enables design against difficult targets inaccessible by traditional methods. A Y Combinator cohort company, we are already designing antibodies for several large biopharmas and smaller biotechs. https://www.macromoltek.com
Contact:
Lisa Hendrickson
lhendrickson@sparkcity.co
917.912.9424