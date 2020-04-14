AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macromoltek, Inc. today announced the application of its computational design technology for their recently disclosed partnership with Cytovia Therapeutics for the potential treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
To urgently address the growing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Macromoltek is partnering with Cytovia Therapeutics to quicken the drug design phase employing its proprietary Machine Learning and AI-driven platform. "We are pursuing a unique approach targeting both the immune response and the virus. Collaborating with Macromoltek delivers the rare capability to design and validate different targets allowing Cytovia to leapfrog their innovation potential in the race for treatments," commented Dr. Daniel Teper, co-founder and CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics.
Macromoltek is a trailblazer in computational biology and has developed a de novo in silico antibody design capability, using novel and proprietary algorithms. The platform supports bi-functional and monoclonal antibodies.
Dr Monica Berrondo, co-founder and CEO of Macromoltek added: "Our computational approach to antibody design allows for fast-tracking the development of optimal therapeutic candidates in weeks rather than months. In the fight against SARS-CoV-2, time is of the essence, and working with the global team we will be moving fast to provide antibodies with strong affinity".
About de novo and in silico design
De novo design is the ground-up design of novel antibodies, based on computational biology and structural modeling, combined with advanced machine learning algorithms. In silico antibody design is accomplished purely through computational modeling followed by the use of wet labs for expression and validation on a small target set of antibodies. In silico can be developed and delivered remotely, meaning during this time of social distancing, Macromoltek can perform work remotely and work with partners to carry out testing.
About Macromoltek
Macromoltek, a computational de novo drug design company, rapidly produces accurate and credible antibody designs. They have built a proprietary platform that enables design against difficult targets inaccessible by traditional methods. A Y Combinator cohort company, they are already designing antibodies for large biopharmas and smaller biotechs. https://www.macromoltek.com
About Cytovia Therapeutics
Cytovia aims to accelerate patient access to transformational immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer and severe acute infectious diseases. https://www.cytoviatx.com
