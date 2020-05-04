BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuHealth announced today, the signing of an agreement with MacuLearn.com™, a transatlantic partnership between Waterford Institute of Technology, Ireland and Salus University Pennsylvania, College of Optometry, Penn., U.S.A. The two learning institutions have partnered in the creation of an online educational learning resource, allowing optometrists and eye care technicians to complete certified training on the importance of nutrition for eye health at their desk or using a mobile device.
MacuLearn.com is the brainchild of Prof John Nolan, Nutrition Research Centre Ireland, School of Health Science, Waterford Institute of Technology and Dr James Stringham, Visual Performance Laboratory, Duke University Medical School, North Carolina, and is set to become a valuable learning resource for busy professionals. The pair, who have both earned international reputations for their research on how nutrition impacts visual performance, see a significant opportunity to open global access to a range of video tutorials.
"This is a remarkable and crucially needed educational tool that has breached the gap between Doctors and Patients by offering a state of the art scientific accreditation for Optical Technicians and providing them the knowledge, confidence and certification to assist patients with their ocular nutritional needs," said Frederic J. Jouhet, Founder and Co-Manager, MacuHealth LLC.
"At MacuHealth, our quest has always been to embrace the science and provide the best solutions to both ECPs, Technicians and Patients. MacuLearn is the perfect platform to assure this quest is completed and proper focus is given to improving visual performance and preserving vision. Therefore, I would invite all supplement companies to provide their ECPs and Technicians with MacuLearn. MacuHealth, will provide its customers with Partial Educational Grants to Assist practices in offering such certification to their staff."
