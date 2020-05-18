BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuHealth LLC would like to congratulate Dr Paul Bernstein and the Bernstein Laboratory for their recent publication in PNAS https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32409609
This important work adds to the initial discoveries by Dr Max Snodderly which showed the concentrations of the macular pigments meso-zeaxanthin, zeaxanthin and lutein collectively at the macula in primate retinas.[2, 3] Later HPLC in vitro works by Bone and Landrum identified that meso-zeaxanthin is the main carotenoid at the central macula.[4] The current paper from the Bernstein laboratory adds to these important studies as it demonstrates that meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin are the main carotenoids concentrated at the fovea and that lutein is much more diffuse and at relatively lower concentrations to the zeaxanthins (meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin).
Importantly, this work is consistent with the many published interventional studies in humans, which demonstrate the superiority of supplementing with all three macular carotenoids using the unique MacuHealth 10:10:2 mg/day (meso-zeaxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin) formulation versus formulations lacking the central carotenoid meso-zeaxanthin,[5-8] and explains why a supplement formulation lacking meso-zeaxanthin is less effective in terms of increasing macular pigment and improving visual performance.
Speaking about this breaking scientific paper, the CEO of and founder of MacuHealth LLC, Mr Frederic Jouhet said: "Professor Bernstein findings continue his excellent work and ground breaking discoveries in the field of vision and builds up on his original conclusions demonstrating that the most potent combination for the macula and the retina MUST CONTAIN ALL THREE CAROTENOIDS. The conclusions are clear and irrefutable; Lutein alone will not provide the crucially needed results to improve vision and visual performance. The required formulation demands the presence of 3R,3′S-meso-zeaxanthin and 3R,3′R- zeaxanthin to get optimum results, a formulation we at MacuHealth pioneered, provide and are about to improve upon soon."
Reference List
- Li, B., et al., Imaging lutein and zeaxanthin in the human retina with confocal resonance Raman microscopy. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A, 2020.
- Snodderly, D.M., J.D. Auran, and F.C. Delori, The macular pigment. II. Spatial distribution in primate retinas. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci, 1984. 25(6): p. 674-85.
- Snodderly, D.M., et al., The Macular Pigment .1. Absorbance Spectra, Localization, and Discrimination from Other Yellow Pigments in Primate Retinas. Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, 1984. 25(6): p. 660-673.
- Bone, R.A., et al., Distribution of lutein and zeaxanthin stereoisomers in the human retina. Exp Eye Res, 1997. 64(2): p. 211-8.
- Sabour-Pickett, S., et al., Supplementation with three different macular carotenoid formulations in patients with early age-related macular degeneration. Retina, 2014. 34(9): p. 1757-1766.
- Meagher, K.A., et al., Serum response to supplemental macular carotenoids in subjects with and without age-related macular degeneration. Br J Nutr, 2013. 110(2): p. 289-300.
- Thurnham, D.I., et al., Macular response to supplementation with differing xanthophyll formulations in subjects with and without age-related macular degeneration. Graefes Arch.Clin.Exp.Ophthalmol., 2014.
- Nolan, J.M., et al., Macular Pigment Response To Three Different Macular Carotenoid Interventions In Patients With Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Invest Ophthalmol.Vis.Sci., 2012.
Contact:
Sara Uffelman
2487987383
240028@email4pr.com