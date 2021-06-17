JENISON, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made by Hemp has announced the release of their newest article: An Extensive Guide to CBD for Pets. The article highlights the reasons that many pet owners give CBD to their pets as well as the different ways that CBD can be administered.
Research shows that CBD may effectively treat things like anxiety, epilepsy, and chronic pain in humans. More studies are being conducted on the benefits of CBD for pets, but the initial results from the research are encouraging. The key, however, is to find a quality product that you can trust. "When buying CBD products for your pets, other than relying on online reviews, be on the lookout for products with a seal from the National Animal Supplement Council," the article suggests. It's also important to avoid any products that contain THC, which can be toxic to your pet.
Made by Hemp's article highlights the main reasons that CBD is administered to pets, how to choose products, and the things you should monitor as you begin providing your pet with CBD. There is also information on how to measure serving sizes for your pet, which CBD products may or may not provide.
