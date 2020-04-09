ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madhu Prasad, MD, FASC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgical Oncologist in the field of Medicine as the Owner and Surgical Oncologist at Far North Surgery.
Located at 2925 Debarr Road, Suite D350, Far North Surgery is Alaska's top surgical center, offering robotic, minimally invasive, and general surgery with a special emphasis on surgical oncology and endocrine surgery. They optimize patient experience and outcomes, having expertise that has been honed by training and working at some of the leading universities and hospitals in the United States. Venerated by his patients and peers, Dr. Prasad is known for being an excellent doctor who truly cares and goes above and beyond.
Leading an impressive career for over thirty years, Dr. Prasad is an expert at all general and oncology based surgery, including GI tract, abdominal, esophageal, liver, colorectal, and, notably, pancreatic; performing over one thousand pancreatic procedures. Dr. Prasad previously served as chief of surgery at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, chief of GI cancer surgery at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, associate surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and was on the faculty at Harvard Medical School in Boston. He was founder and executive director at Henry Ford Innovation Institute, founder and medical director at Henry Ford Innovations, and co-founder of iSurgitec.
To prepare for his career, Dr. Prasad earned a Bachelor of Science in cellular and molecular biology and also in chemistry from the University of Michigan (UM) with honors. For medical studies, he attended Wayne State University School of Medicine, earning a Doctorate of Medicine and completing a general surgical residency. After this, he transitioned to Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to complete his academic training.
Remaining abreast of the latest developments, Dr. Prasad is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and a board member of Anchorage Project Access that offers free medical care.
On top of these accomplishments, Dr. Prasad received the Best of Anchorage Award in the Cancer Treatment category by the Anchorage Award Program, Compassionate Doctor by Patient's Choice in 2017, 2018, and 2019, general Patient's Choice in 2017 and 2018, and On Time Doctor Award by Patient's Choice in 2018. Qualifying for the Anchorage Business Hall of Fame, he was recognized by Top Doctor in 2019.
Dr. Prasad dedicates this recognition to his mentor, Surgery Chair at the University of Chicago Jeffrey Matthews, MD. He has been inspired by his Father, Jai Krishna Prasad, MD, for his life of service in Medicine.
For more information, please visit http://www.farnorthsurgery.com
Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com