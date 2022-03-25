New solution aims to help employers improve employee wellbeing and retain talent.
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magellan Health, Inc., one of the nation's leaders in behavioral health, today announces that eMbrace, an industry-first total wellbeing solution for employers with more than 500 employees, will launch on April 1, 2022.
The solution from Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral health and specialty division of Magellan Health, aims to help people move from suffering and struggling in their everyday life to thriving.
The eMbrace solution is a significant shift in how employers can address the needs of their employees and how companies can become thriving, high-performing organizations. eMbrace is built to address multiple areas of an individual's life, proactively assessing if they are thriving, struggling, or suffering across six essential elements: career, social, financial, physical, community, and emotional.
Magellan's whole-person approach identifies impacts to total wellbeing. By doing so, employers can not only address urgent needs, but also help with the small life stressors that can distract employees, hamper engagement, and result in costly healthcare needs.
In addition, Magellan has joined with Gallup® to create the Magellan-Gallup® Wellbeing Project — an initiative established in 2021 with the goal of helping people move from suffering and struggling in their everyday life to thriving. eMbrace includes a special version of the Gallup® WellbeingFinder™, the Gallup® Wellbeing Survey, that will offer employees a personalized wellbeing plan addressing all six elements. Employees are directed to services and resources that address their pressing needs first, from legal, financial, and identity theft services to digital cognitive behavioral therapy modules, coaching, and counseling.
Once the employee engages in the program, the personal plan adapts to continually offer up services to help them thrive. Progress is measured with reassessments each quarter, which enables Magellan to report improved wellbeing outcomes to their clients.
About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
