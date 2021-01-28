FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Spring 2021
April 26-29 and May 3-6, 2021 • Join Us Virtually
https://www.centerwatch.com/magi-clinical-research-conference
A 99% satisfaction rate is worth noting.
MAGI's Clinical Research vConference – Spring 2021 is set to deliver another stellar experience along with networking opportunities you won't want to miss. All in a carefully crafted virtual format that makes attending more convenient than ever.
Whether you're new to clinical research or a veteran, there are sessions to meet your needs. A sampling of the 70+ sessions include:
- Plenary Sessions
o Keynote — How COVID-19 Has Relaunched Clinical Research: A Panel
Discussion
o Keynote — Diversity & Inclusion in Action: A Panel Discussion
- Contracts Track
o Feel the Power: Creating and Using a CTA Negotiation Playbook
o Details Matter: Dissecting a Clinical Trial Agreement (2 Parts)
o Into the Abyss: Subject Injury and Indemnification
- Budgets & Billing Track
o Constructive Tactics for Effective Budget Negotiation
o Medicare Reimbursement for Clinical Trials: Rules & Consequences
o Budget Development & Negotiation for Investigative Sites
- Clinical Operations & Project Management Track
o Revealing Questions to Ask at Site Qualification Visits
o Setting Your Study Team Up for Success
o Clinical Project Management: A Skills-Based Workshop (2 Parts)
- Quality and Risk Management Track
o Risky Business: Assessing, Characterizing & Managing Risk in Clinical
Research
o Powerful Quality Management Systems for Sponsors, Sites and CROs
- Regulatory Compliance Track
o Would You Approve This Study? Study Approvals at the Edge
o Site Inspection Readiness: The Decisive GCP Challenge (2 Parts)
o Recent Developments in Subject Data Privacy & Security...and How to
Address Them
- Site Management Track
o The Evolving Site Landscape: A Panel Discussion
o Run Your Site Like a Business
o How Should Sites Compensate & Contract with Investigators?
- Management & Professional Skills Track
o Streamlining & Simplifying Clinical Trial Processes
o Conflict Resolution: Address Difficult Situations Before They Get Out
of Hand
o Transform Your Role from Manager to Leader
- Special Topics Track
o Diversity & Inclusion in Clinical Research
o Are You Hearing Us? Are We Hearing You? A Panel Discussion
o Sticking Points in Decentralizing Clinical Trials: A Panel Discussion
Convenience is key: MAGI's Clinical Research vConference sessions will be live AND recorded. You can access recordings during the event and for the following two weeks, whenever it works for you.
Register by Feb. 6 and save $200.
Virtual Conference Details:
MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Spring 2021
April 26-29 and May 3-6, 2021 • Join Us Virtually
https://www.centerwatch.com/magi-clinical-research-conference
Tuition:
$795
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.centerwatch.com/magi-clinical-research-conference
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, MAGI, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE MAGI