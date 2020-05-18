NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaCare today announced a collaboration with BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), to bring COVID-19 antibody testing to their Labor clients in the New York metropolitan area. Through this collaboration with BioReference, MagnaCare will offer on-site antibody blood testing to Labor members, delivering valuable information as the city, employers and individuals plan return-to-work strategies.
"As New York's coronavirus outbreak has continued to unfold, our Labor partners have been eager for information and guidance on COVID-19 antibody testing — particularly since skilled trade groups will be among the first to return-to-work and begin re-energizing the local economy," said MagnaCare President Michelle Zettergren. "Antibody testing can support decision making about back-to-work procedures and safety measures for protecting workers and the public. We're proud to bring this service to our clients so they have more knowledge, and hopefully some peace of mind, in this challenging environment."
BioReference Laboratories, which recently worked with New York State and New York City to provide COVID-19 antibody testing, offers a blood test that measures SARS-CoV-2 specific antibody levels to help determine an individual's immune response after COVID-19 infection. Although the presence of antibodies are typically associated with immunity, the scientific community is still working to understand what level of antibodies might be needed for protection from reinfection with COVID-19, and how long that protection might last.
The collaboration will begin with on-site testing for the District Council 9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) on May 18-20. The on-site testing is available to DC 9 members, who must go online to pre-register and schedule their test. The cost will be fully covered by the union, and results will be emailed directly to members within 72 hours.
"Our goal is to get our members back to work with comfort and confidence," said Joseph Azzopardi, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer of DC 9. "We're grateful to MagnaCare for providing a convenient testing option so we can all decide how best to move forward in the days and weeks ahead."
MagnaCare is also working with some of its other New York-based Labor partners to establish additional on-site testing locations this month.
About MagnaCare
For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and workers' compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tristate area. Its broad and wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC
About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.
BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions and medical groups. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 10 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 160 MD, PhD and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women's health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.
