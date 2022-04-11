World's first magnetic clothing line debuts athletic apparel to help keep people with Parkinson's disease active and independent
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagnaReady®, the world's first magnetic apparel company, announces the debut of the Reach track pant, the first adaptive track pant from men from the ULEX by MagnaReady® collection. Available in both standing and seated fits, the Reach pant is designed to transition from working at home to running errands to the gym without pause.
"The universality of our Reach pant ensures accessibility in daily living activities and at the gym. Staying active and physically fit has been found to help delay the onset and mitigate the symptoms of Parkinson's disease that can limit one's mobility, and the Reach pant is another tool that can make a regular workout routine possible," said Maura Horton, President of MagnaReady. "When designing the Reach pants, our goal was to address as many of the design flaws found in mainstream athletic pants as possible to make them more inclusive. From magnetic fly accessibility to extended back rise for wheelchair athletes. The track pant needed re-inventing to allow access and ensure comfort for the disabled community."
The Reach pants are made with wrinkle-resistant, woven bi-stretch sport crepe fabric. They have a MagnaReady® patented magnet closure fly with Gecko Velcro to secure the waistband, which features encased elastic at the back for easier dressing and a more comfortable fit. Loops at the waistband provide added assistance for the individual or a caregiver. Ankle zippers increase leg openings to allow for easier dressing and room for AFOs and leg braces. Sensory-friendly seams ensure a comfortable skin feel, and pockets are strategically placed with zipper closures to secure personal belongings.
"We all move differently and at various points in our lives the scope of our movements could shift. Accessibility with apparel has always led me to create solution-based dressing that has been overlooked for far too long," said Horton. "Especially as more people have started to wear athleisure clothing all of the time, it is more important now than ever to ensure that as designers we are making every effort possible to make the latest styles and trends available to everyone."
The Reach track pants from ULEX by MagnaReady® are available in gray and black in sizes XS – XXL for $89.99 at http://www.magnaready.com.
About David Peyser Sportswear
David Peyser Sportswear is a leading manufacturer and marketer of outerwear and sportswear. The company owns Weatherproof®, a leading brand of better men's and women's outerwear and sportswear available at top retailers in the US and internationally. In addition to the Weatherproof®, the company owns and operates the 32 Degrees® brand. The company also markets a men's sportswear collection under the Weatherproof® Vintage brand. In addition the company offers cold weather accessories, footwear, slippers, hosiery, loungewear, children's, and a variety of other product categories under the Weatherproof® Vintage brand through licensing partners. David Peyser Sportswear also owns MV Sport® and The Game®, leading providers of custom decorated apparel and hats to the college bookstore, resort and corporate markets. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Bay Shore, New York, with showrooms in New York City.
